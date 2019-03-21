Wanted Wednesday: Suspect who forced woman to drive him to Wahiawa at gunpoint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tony Leaai is wanted by Honolulu CrimeStoppers on a $75,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with conditions of probation.
According to police, Leaai was on probation for a 2018 kidnapping and terroristic threatening case.
In early May, a woman was driving her vehicle in the Ala Moana area when she stopped at a stop light and Leaai entered the passenger seat.
He brandished a firearm and forced her to drive him to Wahiawa.
When they reached Wahiawa, Leaai got out of the vehicle and the woman escaped and notified police.
Leaai was later located and arrested for kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening and Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree.
He recently violated the terms of his probation and the bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
He is known to frequent the Pearl City area. He has 39 prior convictions.
Anyone who may recognize him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or visit their website here.
