Wahine volleyball prepares for Spring Match against Texas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will play Texas this Friday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. in their Spring Match.
The exhibition kicks-off one of the busier spring sessions the Wahine have been a part of. The team recently returned from a trip to the Big Island where the Wahine held volleyball camps for the local youth.
The group will be a veteran squad that returns seven along with two transfers.
The Rainbow Wahine will be led by senior Norene Iosia who earned all-Big West first team honors for the third consecutive season.
The California native Iosia was used in a variety of roles last season. She served as a setter/outside hitter and played in all 102 sets.
Among the notable transfers are Jolie Rasmussen, a 6-2 outside hitter and Kyra Hanawahine, a 5-2 defensive specialist/libero who is an alum of Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama. Both girls played last season at the University of Oregon.
Hawai’i finished last season with a 18-9 overall record, good enough for second in the Big West. UH advanced to its 26th consecutive and 37th overall NCAA tournament, while the Texas Longhorns finished fifth in the country.
