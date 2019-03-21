Ultralight aircraft with 2 aboard crashes in North Kona

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a crash of an ultralight aircraft Wednesday morning.
The ultralight came down in North Kona just before 10 a.m. Two people were on board according to the FAA.
Fire officials say one person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
An FAA spokesperson said the single-engine aircraft reportedly lost power before the crash while flying over the Kukio area, about six to seven miles from the airport it took off at.
The aircraft crashed upside down, coming to rest against an 1100 gallon propane tank.
Officials said there was no damage to the tank, and the person in the aircraft was able to exit the ultralight prior to the arrival of emergency crews.
The FAA is investigating.
