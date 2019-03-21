Trade Wind Weather Begins with front approaching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunshine, some clouds with windward and mauka showers; that is typical trade wind weather that will increase today and tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Though forecast to stall just north of the islands, this front will be close enough to usher in increased clouds and showers across the area Saturday and Sunday.
Surf along north and west facing shores is expected to hold around advisory levels through early Saturday due to the active pattern over the northern Pacific this week, then steadily ease late Saturday through Monday.
The new long-period northwest swell that filled in through the day Wednesday has peaked and is slowly trending down. This downward trend will be short-lived due to a subtle reinforcement expected later today, which should be enough to keep the surf up around advisory levels into tonight along north and west facing shores.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.
