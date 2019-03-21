The state transports 16 more MCCC inmates to Halawa following riot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More inmates from the Maui Community Correctional Center have been transferred to Oahu following a riot last week.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety said 16 more inmates were sent to the Halawa Correctional Facility. The inmates reportedly arrived on a flight around 10:30 a.m.
The move of the additional inmates comes after 21 other individuals were flown to Oahu last week. The 21 inmates “aggressively participated” in the riot, state officials allege.
Preliminary investigative questioning of the inmates is ongoing.
According to the state, these 16 latest inmates “participated in a smaller capacity” in the disturbance.
DPS added that five detainees who were sent to Oahu on the original flight were flown back to MCCC Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.