Spring begins with light winds, very little rainfall and a supermoon

A high surf advisory has been issued again for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui until 6 am. Friday. Surf is forecast to reach 15 to 20 feet for north shores and 10 to 14 feet for west shores through Thursday night. Another reinforcing swell is expected Friday into Friday night, followed by another swell on Sunday. Surf for east shores will also likely build over the next few days with the increasing trade winds.