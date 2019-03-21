Search suspended for missing mariner who fell overboard off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard has decided to suspend its search for a mariner who fell overboard off Oahu on Sunday.
Coast Guard officials said the search for 39-year-old Matthew Moribe was suspended at sunset on Wednesday.
Moribe had been missing since Sunday after falling overboard while reeling in a fish on his 18-foot pleasure craft, officials said.
Just before noon that day, his wife radioed for help. He was not wearing a life jacket, but was reportedly a good swimmer.
For four days, rescue crews had scoured a search area that spanned more than 2,600 miles.
