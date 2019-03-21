Puna shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old Puna man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Ryan Frederick Davis was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and firearms charges.
His bail is set at $310,000.
Police say Davis fatally shot 38-year old Joshua John Santos several times in the driveway of a home in Puna’s Fern Acres. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the home and told police the shooter fled on foot.
A medical examiner determined that Santos died from gunshot wounds to the chest.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.