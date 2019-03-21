Honolulu’s police chief gets good marks on first evaluation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police Chief Susan Ballard got good marks in her first evaluation by the Honolulu Police Commission, which said she exceeded or met all expectations during her first year in the job.
The commission, charged with hiring, firing and evaluating Honolulu’s police chief, released the evaluation Thursday.
They said Ballard has made “extraordinary progress” in executing her 2018 action plan, which included setting up a cybercrime unit, bolstering recruitment and retention efforts, and improving organizational efficiency.
The commission also said that Ballard has exceeded expectations with leadership, training and development, and communication and community relations.
She met expectations when it came to her relationship with the police commission, in executing budget and fiscal requirements, and in managerial duties.
The evaluation covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.
This is the first time a chief has been reviewed under a redesigned performance system aimed at highlighting a broad set of goals and expectations.
Ballard was selected as Honolulu’s police chief in October 2017, taking over a department rocked by scandal following the departure of its former chief, who was under federal investigation and has since been indicted.
