Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kalihi over the weekend, Honolulu police said.
Officers on Wednesday arrested 27-year-old Richard Lam in Waianae on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
Police said Lam is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man twice in the leg on Waiakamilo Road on Sunday.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a relative. At last check, he was in stable condition.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but authorities said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
