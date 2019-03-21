Manhunt underway for suspect in Big Island officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large manhunt is underway for a 41-year-old suspect accused of shooting a woman in Kona and then ramming his vehicle into a police vehicle, spurring three officers to fire at him before he fled.
Police said it’s unclear if Walter Gomes III, of Kona, sustained any gunshot wounds.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Police said they started looking for Gomes on Wednesday night, after a woman was taken to Kona Community Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The woman was in serious condition, police said.
About 2 a.m., patrol officers found Gomes in a vehicle near Maiau Street in Kona.
Police said Gomes refused to comply with officers’ commands and drove his vehicle toward them, striking a police patrol car. Three officers discharged their firearms, but it wasn’t clear if they hit Gomes.
Police chased the suspect toward South Kohala, but the suspect was able to get away.
Gomes was last seen in a white 2003 white Cadillac Escalade, with license plate number ZFC915.
Residents who spot Gomes are being urged to stay away from him, and say he’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspect should call police.
Police said the three officers who discharged their weapons are on administrative leave, per department policy.
This story will be updated.
