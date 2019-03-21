In possible sign of smooth contract negotiations, Local 5 holds off on Hilton strike vote

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a possible sign of smooth contract negotiations to come, Local 5 decided Thursday not to hold a strike authorization vote before talks Friday with Hilton Hawaiian Village.
“The employer has indicated a willingness to bargain seriously,” a union spokesman said Thursday morning.
Local 5 represents about 1,800 direct employees of Hilton Hawaiian Village, the largest Hilton hotel in the world.
A strike vote was still scheduled at Hawaii Care & Cleaning, whose roughly 200 Local 5 members do work subcontracted by Hilton.
Strike authorization votes do not automatically trigger strikes, but authorize union leaders to call one later, without further votes, if circumstances seem to warrant a walkout.
Last year, Local 5 did strike Marriott properties owned by Kyo-ya Corp., before reaching a contract with those hotels that is being used as a template for other Local 5 hotels here.
