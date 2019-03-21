It’s official: Rams, Cowboys to play NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they have finally booked an opponent for their NFL preseason game at Aloha Stadium this season: The Dallas Cowboys.
The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.
“We are a football-crazy state. We love football. So this is a great day for all of us,” said Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann, at a news conference Thursday.
Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday afternoon on Ticketmaster. For more information, click here.
It’s been months since the Rams first announced plans to host a preseason game in Hawaii, but an opponent had not been cemented until Thursday’s announcement.
The preseason match-up is the first NFL exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
Until 2016, Aloha Stadium played host to the Pro Bowl.
The Rams and Cowboys squared off in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last season, when the upstart Rams and head coach Sean McVay defended their home turf against the five-time Super Bowl champion Cowboys.
The last time the NFL staged a preseason game in Hawaii was back in 1976, when the San Francisco 49ers took on the San Diego Chargers.
This story will be updated.
