HPD Chief gets a good review for time on the job in new review system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard got her first review since being selected to head HPD, but the lengthy document won’t be made public until after Ballard is able to brief her staff Thursday.
The Honolulu Police Commission has changed the way they review the department leader, using community input as well as comments from officers.
“The police commission really tried their hardest to get comments and concerns from everyone in the community,” Ballard said Wednesday, “You’ll see, the names of the people who made comments and what their comments were, so they put a lot of work into this ... It was not something easy for them and its completely different from anything done before.”
In the past, chiefs have been given a one-page document with a single rating, but Ballard says she got seven ratings total after her first year as chief.
Five of those were “exceeds expectations,” and two were “meets expectations.” Suggestions on ways to improve were also included.
The details will be provided to Hawaii News Now in the full report. The full review is expected by noon Thursday.
