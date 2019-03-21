Here’s how to share your thoughts on the state’s plan to tax drivers by the mile

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial idea to charge Hawaii drivers based on how much they drive is now open to public input.
The state Department of Transportation is starting a series of community meetings on the potential road usage charge.
The fee would replace the state’s fuel tax — which equals about 16 cents per gallon of gas — and charge drivers for the distance driven.
Money generated by this charge would go to helping fund the upkeep of roadways and bridges.
Right now, the fuel tax provides a third of state highways funds.
But officials say that as vehicles become more fuel efficient, fuel tax revenue is decreasing, and a long term replacement is needed.
State transportation officials will be holding community meetings to share their plan with members of the community and gather feedback.
Meetings will be held across the island chain over the coming weeks as well as an online session for those unable to attend.
The schedule of the meetings is as follows:
OAHU
KAUAI
- Friday, March 22 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Wilcox Elementary Cafeteria, Lihue)
- Saturday, March 23 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Koloa Neighborhood Center, Koloa)
MAUI
- Monday, March 25 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria, Lahaina)
- Tuesday, March 26 (Prince Kuhio Day) (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin High School, Wailuku)
- Wednesday, March 27 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Paia Community Center, Paia)
MOLOKAI
- Tuesday, April 2 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Kaunakakai Elementary School Cafeteria, Kaunakakai)
LANAI
- Thursday, April 4 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Lanai Community Center, Lanai City)
HAWAII ISLAND
- Tuesday, April 9 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Natural Energy Lab, Kona)
- Wednesday, April 10 (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Waimea School STEAM Center, Waimea)
- Thursday, May 9 (TBA, check hiruc.org)
An online community meeting will be held on April 18. For more information on that, you can head to the project’s website by clicking here.
