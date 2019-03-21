Forecast: Trade winds return for first full day of spring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Springtime is here! Stable and dry conditions are with us with the start of the season, along with light winds. Trade winds will return and build on Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. The front is forecast to stall short of the islands, but it will be close enough to bring in more clouds and showers for the weekend, along with locally windy conditions. Showers will be focused on windward areas, but the winds could carry some of the moisture leeward. A wet trade wind pattern is expected for Monday and Tuesday.