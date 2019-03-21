Flames rip through a Kauai home causing $650K in damage

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family has been displaced following a fire in Omao Tuesday afternoon.
Flames ripped through and completely destroyed the two-story home just after 3 p.m. The family was not home at the time of the fire.
During the fire fight, Kaumualii Highway was closed from from Omao Road to Koloa Road for roughly three hours.
Kauai fire officials said that more than 20 fire personnel responded to the incident. The home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Crews had the flames under control by 3:50 p.m. and fully extinguished by 6:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
The cause remains under investigation, but damage to the home was estimated at a rough total of $650,000.
