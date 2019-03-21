Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at old Waialua Sugar Mill property

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a warehouse on the old Waialua Sugar Mill property.
The fire started about 3 p.m., and was brought under control by about 4:30 p.m.
When the fire was at its height, it was sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.
The former mill is home to a number of businesses ― and is also a tourist attraction.
Witnesses say several businesses appear to be impacted by the blaze.
A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said at least 46 firefighters from 14 units are on scene.
This story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.
