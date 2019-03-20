Work furlough inmate sought by authorities after leaving facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public safety is searching for a Laumaka work furlough inmate that made an unauthorized exit Tuesday afternoon.
State officials said 34-year-old Robert Yamaguchi left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center around 3:30 p.m.
He was not authorized to leave, which prompted Public Safety officials to alert State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police of his exit.
Yamaguchi is serving time for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Promoting a Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia and Bail Jumping, the state said in a news release.
He is expected to face an additional charge of escape when found. His next parole hearing is set for August.
Yamaguchi is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 162 pounds with brown eyes and a shaven head. He also has the name “Melissa” tattooed on the right side of his neck.
He was classified as a community custody inmate with pass privileges. It is the lowest classification status.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352.
