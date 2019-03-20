Ursua, Tavai headline Hawaii football’s Pro Day at UCLA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Warrior football team held its Pro Day workout in front of NFL scouts earlier today alongside UCLA players in Los Angeles, hoping to make an impression on scouts to play at the next level.
Among the eight hopefuls from UH were wide receiver John Ursua and linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who both missed the end of this past season due to injury.
Considered to be one of the best pro prospects coming out of Hawaii this year, Ursua impressed with his vertical leap and bench press, both of which would’ve ranked in the Top 15 at this year’s NFL combine at his position.
Here’s a look at Ursua’s Pro Day results:
Vertical Jump - 37 inches
Broad Jump -10 feet
Bench Press (225 pounds) - 17 reps
40-yard dash- 4.56 seconds
20-yard Shuttle drill - 4.08 seconds
L-drill - 6.77 seconds
60-yard shuttle - 11.18 seconds
Ursua led the nation in receiving touchdowns with 16 and finished as a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. The Big Island native ranked fifth nationally in receiving yards and was picked to the AP and USA Today Midseason All-American second team.
As for Tavai, he showed his ball-skills and elite footwork that put him second place all-time in tackles for UH. In some mock drafts, Tavai has been listed as a mid-round prospect.
Among the other participating players in the Pro Day were long snapper Noah Borden, quarterback Kolney Cassel running back Mel Davis, tight end Dakota Torres, offensive lineman Kaiwi Chung and defensive lineman Penitito Faalologo. Pro Day results were not made available for other Hawaii players.
The NFL Draft is Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
