Unattended cooking sparks a fire at an Iroquois Point duplex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire at Iroquois Point.
Some 27 firefighters responded to the single-story duplex on Heron Avenue.
Upon their arrival, they found light smoke coming from the rear of the structure.
It was reported that a woman was home at the time the fire began and she was able to make it out unharmed.
The fire was fully extinguished just after 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
HFD said the fire was accidental. It was caused by unattended cooking on the stove top. Damage was estimated at $55,000 to the structure and $34,000 to its contents.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.