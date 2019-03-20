A sea of orange flooded the Capitol with a message: Help feed Hawaii’s kupuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds participated in the 17th Annual March for Meals at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.
Decked in orange shirts and armed with signs, kupuna and volunteers alike joined together to urge state lawmakers to provide more funding for Lanakila Meals on Wheels.
The non-profit organization delivers free meals to kupuna in need. Often times, volunteers provide kindness and a friendly smile with each meal delivery.
Lanakila Meals on Wheels says Hawaii’s senior population has increased by 20 percent, but it has not received an increase in funding in 17 years.
One in six of Hawaii’s senior citizens goes hungry each day.
The group is constantly looking for volunteers and accepting donations. For more information on how to get involved, click here.
