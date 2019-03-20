Rockfalls have decreased depth of Halemaumau Crater by 230 feet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no volcanic activity at the summit of Kilauea, but scientists are observing significant changes to Puu Oo Crater thanks to continued rockfalls.
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said when magma drained from the crater on April 30, 2018, the crater was roughly 1,168 feet deep.
But a reading earlier this week showed the crater is now 938 feet deep.
Scientists said rockfalls have filled the deepest portions of the crater and given it a much different geometry.
One of the most recent big rockfalls happened March 13, when the upper part of a gully on the crater’s western wall failed. The rockfall sent a plume of dust into the air.
Also this week, the observatory reported that sulfur deposits are forming on the crater’s walls. Sulfur is typically found near volcanoes,
