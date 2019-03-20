Rainbow Wahine swimming & diving boast 3 competitors in NCAA Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine swimming and diving team will have three representative at this weekend’s’ NCAA Championships, each of which looking to take a first place finish back to Honolulu.
Junior long-distance swimmer Phoebe Hines is making her second-consecutive NCAA appearance, coming into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the country in the 1650 freestyle. Hines will also compete in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.
Sophomores Karolina Hajkova and Ivy Houser will both be making their NCAA debuts this weekend with Hajkova competing in the 100 and 200 backstroke while House will compete in the platform dive.
The NCAA Championships will take place at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas from Mar. 20-23. ESPN will provide live linear coverage for Friday and Saturday finals on ESPNU with digital coverage on ESPN3 for Wednesday and Thursday evening finals.
