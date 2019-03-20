Parapunov named AVCA, Big West Player of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior opposite Rado Parapunov has been named both the AVCA and Big West Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The conference honor also marked the third-consecutive week that Parapunov has been named as the Big West Conference Player of the Week.
After averaging 4.83 kills per set while recording 29 kills on .600 hitting in a sweep over CSUN this past week, the Bulgaria native helped guide the ‘Bows in their undefeated run, which is now at 17-0 as they head into their long road trip.
Parapunov is the first Hawaii player to receive the AVCA award twice in the same season since Costas Theocharidis in 2001.
On the year, he leads the nation in hitting percentage (.533) and ranks No. 2 in points per set (5.31), No. 5 in kills per set (4.30), and No. 6 in aces (0.56).
