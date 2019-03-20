Mother faces charges for running over son on purpose, MN deputies say

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN (KIMT/CNN) - According to deputies, a mother in Minnesota admitted to backing her car over her adult son as he lay on the driveway in what is believed to be an intentional act.
Cynthia Grund, 58, is accused of second-degree assault and could face an attempted murder charge in connection to the incident that left her 37-year-old son with significant injuries to his head and pelvis.
Authorities say the victim, whose name was not released, had been drinking all day Monday when his mother arranged from him to stay with a friend.
Grund tried to give the man a ride around 5 p.m., but the 37-year-old instead lay down across the driveway.
“Why don’t you just run me over?” he allegedly asked his mother.
Deputies say Grund then backed the vehicle up and intentionally ran over her son, before the victim’s step-dad called 911.
The mother allegedly admitted to her actions.
“He didn’t believe I would. He has been drinking all day. We gave him a chance,” she told deputies.
The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was in fair condition.
Neighbor Samuel Haefner says he’s shocked by the event.
"Never in a million years would've guessed that something like this would happen, especially around such a quiet neighborhood out here," Haefner said. "They were always friendly, always willing to help out within our community, and I would never describe them as off or malicious in any sort of way."
Authorities say Grund was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the alleged incident.
The case is still under investigation.
Grund is the sister of 56-year-old Lois Reiss, a grandmother who allegedly fled Minnesota in March 2018 after killing her husband. Reiss is awaiting trial in Florida for allegedly killing a woman who looked like her in order to assume her identity.
Copyright 2019 KIMT, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Google Maps via CNN. All rights reserved.