Man in bunny suit recreates wedding proposal for 20th anniversary

MANCHESTER, NH (WMUR/CNN) - A New Hampshire man recreated his marriage proposal to his wife for their 20th anniversary.
Mark DeAngelis’ first proposal was pretty original, so he had to put in some extra work this time around.
It’s not every day you see a 6-foot-8 bunny at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
"A bunny costume for the second time in my life,” DeAngelis said.
DeAngelis wanted to do something unique just like he did 21 years ago when he asked his wife to marry him. He was also wearing a bunny suit during a family Easter egg hunt all those years ago.
"Yeah that whole thing bought me a lot of points for a lot of years,” he said. “Now I need to restock those points. So, the plan for the day is recreate that moment. As best I can."
He surprised his wife, Jolene DeAngelis, who was on her way back from Florida.
Once again, she had no idea.
The egg in his basket was also very important.
“It’s platinum because it’s our platinum anniversary,” DeAngelis said. “I’m gonna ask her for another 20 years. At least.”
The moment moved her to tears.
“Yes. I’m shocked. I had no clue. I had no clue,” she said.
This time, their daughters Amanda and Audrey DeAngelis were there to watch.
"It's just my parents and I love them so much,” said Amanda DeAngelis. “I thought it was so sweet of him to think of this for her and do this for her."
