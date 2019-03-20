Low-speed chase ends with suspect breakdancing, arrested

(KCAL/CNN) - A slow-speed police chase in California ended with a suspect displaying some fancy footwork as officers held him at gunpoint.
Police followed the suspect in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night after he refused to pull over.
The suspect mostly drove at 60 mph, making no evasive maneuvers.
At one point, officers were able to surround the driver’s car in a neighborhood.
Police used a pit maneuver to spin the suspect’s vehicle.
Shortly afterward, with an overhead spotlight, the suspect broke out into dance.
Police quickly handcuffed him and took him into custody.
