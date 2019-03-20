Lawmakers to Hawaiian Airlines: Move your call center back to the islands

By HNN Staff | March 19, 2019 at 10:23 PM HST - Updated March 19 at 10:23 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s growing pressure on Hawaiian Airlines from lawmakers to bring it’s call center in the Philippines back to Hawaii.

The House Labor Committee Tuesday unanimously approved a draft resolution admonishing the carrier and calling on it to return those 200-plus jobs to the islands.

But Hawaiian Airlines says it’s unlikely that will happen.

HCR 13/HR 11 blames outsourcing of jobs as a reason for income being drawn away from the state and an increase in unemployment.

The company said it moved the call center in 2007 as it emerged from bankruptcy.

It’s a decision that reportedly helped the company more than double its workforce with 90 percent of its employees now based in Hawaii.

