Lawmakers to Hawaiian Airlines: Move your call center back to the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s growing pressure on Hawaiian Airlines from lawmakers to bring it’s call center in the Philippines back to Hawaii.
The House Labor Committee Tuesday unanimously approved a draft resolution admonishing the carrier and calling on it to return those 200-plus jobs to the islands.
But Hawaiian Airlines says it’s unlikely that will happen.
HCR 13/HR 11 blames outsourcing of jobs as a reason for income being drawn away from the state and an increase in unemployment.
The company said it moved the call center in 2007 as it emerged from bankruptcy.
It’s a decision that reportedly helped the company more than double its workforce with 90 percent of its employees now based in Hawaii.
