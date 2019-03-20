3 hikers safe after spending night in mountains above Keanae

KEANAE, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are safe after spending the night in the mountains above Keanae earlier this week, officials on Maui said.
Firefighters said a father, daughter and another man set out around 12:30 p.m. Monday for some hiking and sightseeing, but the loop trail they were on was cut off by a landslide.
As darkness fell, they decided to hunker down and spend the night in the mountains, officials said.
Family members contacted authorities after the trio didn’t return, prompting rescue crews to launch a search on Tuesday. However, all three made it out safely on their own.
