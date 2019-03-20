Hawaii is the healthiest state, but some counties healthier than others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is the healthiest state in the country, but a new ranking shows there are wide health disparities among counties in the islands.
The 2019 County Health Rankings report found that the city and county of Honolulu was the healthiest county in the state, with lower rates of premature death and poor health among residents.
Hawaii County was the least healthy.
There, about 15 percent of residents reported being in poor or fair health.
The counties of Kauai and Maui were less healthy than Honolulu, but had better health statistics than the Big Island.
For the report, researchers also looked at a host of demographics data along with information on tobacco and alcohol use, access to health care, obesity, and the physical environments people live in.
