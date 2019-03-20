Forecast: Light winds, mostly dry weather for the first day of spring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier than normal conditions and light winds are expected through Wednesday night, with trade winds expected to return Thursday and Friday. The winds may get rather blustery as a cold front edges closer to the islands. The trade winds and the possibility of showers will increase Saturday. Right now, the computer models say the front will reach Kauai sometime Saturday but not make it much further down the island chain. However, expect more showers, especially for windward areas. Strong high pressure behind the front will bring locally windy conditions Sunday, while an upper level disturbance will approach from the west, keeping shower activity a bit on the higher side. A more typical trade wind pattern should settle in by Monday or Tuesday.
At the beach, surf has fallen on north and west shores for now, so the National Weather Service has cancelled the high surf advisory. However, expect the advisory to be reissued Wednesday as a new northwest swell arrives. A series of overlapping northwest swells will likely keep waves elevated for the next few days. No marine warnings are currently posted, but an increase in the trade winds will likely mean a small craft advisory will be issued on Thursday.
And say farewell to winter! Spring begins Wednesday at 11:58 a.m.
