Forecast: Light winds, mostly dry weather for the first day of spring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier than normal conditions and light winds are expected through Wednesday night, with trade winds expected to return Thursday and Friday. The winds may get rather blustery as a cold front edges closer to the islands. The trade winds and the possibility of showers will increase Saturday. Right now, the computer models say the front will reach Kauai sometime Saturday but not make it much further down the island chain. However, expect more showers, especially for windward areas. Strong high pressure behind the front will bring locally windy conditions Sunday, while an upper level disturbance will approach from the west, keeping shower activity a bit on the higher side. A more typical trade wind pattern should settle in by Monday or Tuesday.