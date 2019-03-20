Ex-employee accused of stealing $760K from nonprofit to face prosecution after all

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of stealing more than $760,000 from a Leeward Oahu homeless shelter will face prosecution after all.
Three years ago, Judge Rom Trader dismissed charges of first- and second degree theft against Laura Pitolo.
He said police were told of the theft allegations in 2010, and it took authorities too long to charge the former program director of Waianae Community Outreach.
But on Monday, the state Supreme Court reversed that decision, saying the clock on the three-year statute of limitations should have started in 2013, when the state Department of Human Services began its own investigation of what was happening at the nonprofit.
The case was sent back for trial on six counts.
Pitolo was accused of writing unauthorized checks and making cash withdrawals while at the nonprofit, which received state funding to help the homeless.
The nonprofit’s executive director, Sophina Placencia, was also embroiled in the controversy.
In 2017, she pleaded no contest to theft and was sentenced to a year in jail and four years probation. She was also ordered to pay $554,495 in restitution.
Placencia is scheduled to be released from jail in May after Judge Todd Eddins refused her request for early release to care for an elderly parent.
