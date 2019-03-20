2 boys seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Kailua

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two boys have been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a SUV while riding their bicycles in Kailua, Emergency Medical Services said.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Oneawa Street near Hualani Street.
EMS said the boys, both 12 years old, were briefly pinned under the vehicle.
Oneawa Street was temporarily closed, but all lanes were back open by 7:25 a.m.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.