Blast from the past! Hawaii’s Carrie Ann Inaba to reunite with ‘In Living Color’ cast

NEW YORK CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blast from the past!
Hawaii’s own Carrie Ann Inaba will soon be reuniting with the cast and creators of the popular 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.”
The pilot episode of the show will be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City next month.
It’s been 25 years since the finale.
Inaba was part of a troupe of dancers called the Fly Girls, along with Jennifer Lopez.
The “In Living Color” pilot screening will take place on April 27.
