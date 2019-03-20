An idea to ease the strain on Oahu’s jails is killed by lawmakers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One idea to reduce overcrowding in the state’s jails was shot down Tuesday by the state Senate.
The state House proposed buying the 1,200 bed Federal Detention Center near the Honolulu airport.
It was an idea supported by the Ige administration, but met criticism by senators and opponents.
“It’s not a good idea,” prison reform advocate Kat Brady said. “It’s definitely not a good idea for a prison or a jail. It’s a big tall building, no trees, no outdoor recreation — not a good plan.”
Critics also said the building would need repairs and the Federal Government may not even be willing to sell it.
The senate Public safety committee voted to kill the idea.
