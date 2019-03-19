A week after a riot at MCCC, crews are still working to clean up the mess

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -A week after a reported riot at the Maui Community Correctional Center, staff are still working to clean up the mess left behind by inmates.
On Monday, the state released new images from inside MCCC.
It shows new angles of chairs and other appliances damaged and thrown about, vandalized locks and broken windows.
Authorities say staff are working extended hours to assess the damage and make repairs. The state added that common areas in the facility are unusable.
Inmates are being housed in individual cells that are partially or fully operational for the time being.
An armed perimeter will continue around the jail as a precaution, until further notice.
“The disturbance remains under investigation but, based on the actions by some of the inmates, it has become clear that the motivation behind the disturbance and subsequent unrest appears to be dissatisfaction with conditions related to the extreme overcrowded conditions,” the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The added that overall conditions have calmed since 21 inmates identified as aggressors were transferred to Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu.
A restoration company is expected to release the estimated extent of the damage later this week.
