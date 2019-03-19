Wahine qualify for WNIT will take on Saint Mary’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine will face off against Saint Mary’s this Friday in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in Moraga, California.
Despite coming up just short in the Big West Conference title game, the Wahine will participate in the postseason. Head Coach Laura Beeman has a record of 0-3 in WNIT games.
Tip-off for the game hasn’t been announced as of today.
The Wahine will make their 10th appearance in the post season tournament. Hawaii has not made it past the opening round in it’s last five trips to the invitational.
