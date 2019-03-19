Wahine beach volleyball captures Heineken Hawai‘i Invitational

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the weekend the No. 6 ranked University of Hawai’i women’s beach volleyball team wrapped up an undefeated weekend with a pair of wins Sunday in the Heineken Hawai’i Invitational at Queen’s Beach.
UH dominated Nebraska, 5-0, in the tournament semifinals, before out dueling No. 11 Cal, 3-2, in a tough match for the second straight day in the championship finale. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 9-4 for the season after posting a perfect 5-0 during the weekend.
It was a historic day for UH’s Ari Homayunday who with a pair of victories became UH’s all-time leader in dual match wins with 96. She surpassed Kaiwi Schucht who previously held the record with 94.
The California native leads the team with a 12-1 mark this year and increased her overall win total (dual + tournament) to just one shy of a 100. UH started the morning with a quick win over Nebraska (10-6), completing sweeps on four of five courts before defeating the Golden Bears in the final 3-2.
Kylin Loker was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The Rainbow Wahine are back on the beach Monday against Nebraska in a televised match at the T.C. Ching Complex. First serve is set to fly at 4:00 p.m.
