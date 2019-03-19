The Voice: Final round of the blind auditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was the final round of the blind auditions last night, and the judges were ready to fill up the remaining spots on their teams.
Celia Babini from New York City got a three-chair less than 10 seconds after she began singing.
The hold-out was John Legend, but eventually, he turned as well. Celia ultimately joined Team Adam.
All the coaches recruited singers in the last round to fill out their teams. We’ll put the recap on our website at HawaiiNewsNow.com
Next show for The Voice is coming up next Monday night at 7pm on KHNL
