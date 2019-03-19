UH ranked No. 1 in first RPI ranking of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii men’s volleyball team today opened at No. 1 in the country for the season’s first Ratings Percentage Index.
The rankings are computer generated, strength of schedule and postseason consideration are both factors taken into consideration.
Hawaii received two of the 16 first-place votes in the AVCA Coaches Top 15 and right now are riding a 51-straight sets winning streak to start the 2019 season.
The Warriors (17-0) are still ranked behind defending national champion Long Beach State, in the AVCA but Hawai’i’s two first-place votes mark the first time this season that the 49ers were not a unanimous No. 1.
Hawaii travels to the mainland on Tuesday for a 12-day road trip that includes six matches in 10 days in three different cities. The Warriors will compete in the BYU Invitational, opening Thursday with McKendree, followed by matches with Princeton Friday and will host the Cougars Saturday.
Hawaii will then travel to Concordia-Irvine Tuesday, March 26, and then to UC San Diego for a pair of Big West matches on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.
