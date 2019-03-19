Transportation officials looking into cause of extremely long lines at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transportation officials are looking into what’s causing extremely long lines at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Travelers reported missing their flights thanks to the lines snaking from the Hawaiian Airlines terminal, out the door, around the curve and all the way to the other terminal — just to get through security.
Hawaii News Now’s Jobeth Devera said she missed her flight to Hilo and that there were a lot of other people trying to rebook their flights.
One person said they were in line for at least an hour.
"I got to the airport about an hour and 20 minutes before my flight, and the doors close in 5 minutes, and I'm still outside," said passenger Jana Glasmann.
Parking in the Hawaiian lot was full, too.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Department of Transportation, Hawaiian Airlines and TSA.
This story will be updated.
