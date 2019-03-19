Suspected west side arsonist remains behind bars, pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The homeless man accused of setting brush fires in Maili was arraigned in court via video from jail Monday.
Micah Araneta’s attorney entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.
Araneta is charged with two counts of arson following brush fires that scorched the dry hillsides of West Oahu earlier in the month.
The 43-year-old was caught on camera in tense moments with police on March 6 following the fires.
He was eventually tased and taken into custody.
Araneta is currently being held at OCCC on $50,000 bail.
