“The Story of Everything” from Hawaii’s Poet Laureate Kealoha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s poet laureate Kealoha will perform his epic poem, “The Story of Everything,” at the Hawaii Theatre this Friday. With him are many talented local artists, including Taimane on ukulele. They join us now to tell us more and give us a preview.
“The Story of Everything” is Kealoha’s most important work. One-time only filmed live performance premieres at Hawaii Theatre Center on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. Created as a gift for his son before he was born, “The Story of Everything” is Kealoha’s way of exploring humanity’s rich and diverse explanations for the origins of life. Delves into the question “Where do we come from?” through various cultural elements and scientific disciplines
Features supremely accomplished indigenous artists:
- Kau'i Kanaka'ole, master of the 'aiha'a style of hula and oli
- Grammy-nominated ukulele virtuoso and composer Taimane
- Quadraphonix, a Hawai'i-based freeform world beat band
- Aerial dancers Jamie Nakama and Jory Horn
- Hip-hop artistry by Jonathan Clarke Sypert
- Visual art of Solomon Enos, whose work has been exhibited in museums internationally
The creation story written in epic poem format with multimedia combines science, poetry, storytelling, movement, music, visual art and chant. Ends with profound provocation asking the world: “What’s next?” The piece serves as an immediate call to action for society and individuals to choose healing of the earth over greed and indifference. It focuses on light, solutions and on the transmission of hope in an era where our world is in peril due to climate change. Through big thinking, bold decisions and everyday small efforts that add up to lasting change, “The Story of Everything” deepens our cross-cultural understanding, reveals our shared universal humanity and educates us about our responsibility to each other and Mother Earth
"The Story of Everything" film is set to be released in late 2019 or early 2020 for national distribution
Tickets range from $15 to $75 and can be purchased online at www.storyofeverything.org
