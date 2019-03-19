“The Story of Everything” from Hawaii’s Poet Laureate Kealoha

The creation story written in epic poem format with multimedia combines science, poetry, storytelling, movement, music, visual art and chant. Ends with profound provocation asking the world: “What’s next?” The piece serves as an immediate call to action for society and individuals to choose healing of the earth over greed and indifference. It focuses on light, solutions and on the transmission of hope in an era where our world is in peril due to climate change. Through big thinking, bold decisions and everyday small efforts that add up to lasting change, “The Story of Everything” deepens our cross-cultural understanding, reveals our shared universal humanity and educates us about our responsibility to each other and Mother Earth