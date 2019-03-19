A controversial Ala Wai Flood Management Project needs your input

By HNN Staff | March 18, 2019 at 5:12 PM HST - Updated March 18 at 5:25 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to sound off on a controversial flood management project proposed for the Ala Wai area.

The project however won’t just impact the residents near the Ala Wai Canal and Waikiki. It could force families upstream in Palolo to move out.

[ Read the original HNN report: To protect Waikiki from flooding, Army Corps wants to raze Palolo homes ]

City leaders are inviting members of the public to provide their input on the project during an community meeting.

The meeting will be held Tuesday evening at the Manoa Valley District Park, Gymnasium no. 1. It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

For additional questions or comments about the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, you may contact the United States Army Corps of Engineers at (808) 835-4026, or email at AlaWaiFloodProject@usace.army.mil.

