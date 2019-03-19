Police searching for 2 car theft suspects

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are asking for help finding two suspects linked to a stolen vehicle.
Police said the pair was seen getting out of a Toyota Corolla on February 26 on Aloha Drive in Waikiki.
The car was reportedly stolen the day before from Wilhelmina Rise.
The suspects are not known and details are limited.
They were caught on surveillance video and police are asking anyone who may recognize them to come forward.
Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit them via the P-3 Tips app.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.