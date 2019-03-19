Police: Father killed 14-month-old boy, then self in Maine

March 19, 2019 at 1:33 AM HST - Updated March 19 at 1:35 AM

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police said the victim of Sunday’s murder-suicide in Presque Isle was a baby boy.

According to police, 14-month-old Quinten Leavitt was shot and killed by his father, 35-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Officials said Matthew Leavitt then shot and killed himself.

The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies Monday, which said both died from a single gunshot wound.

State Police finished their evidence gathering Monday at Leavitt's home on Reach Road.

Authorities say the incident started as a standoff Saturday night.

Police said the tactical team found two bodies inside on Sunday morning.

