A Maui chef is hoping to win big on the Food Network

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Maui pastry chef is hoping to wow the judges on a popular Food Network show.
Chef Riccardo Menicucci is taking on nine other bakers in the ‘Spring Baking Challenge’.
Menicucci works at the Four Seasons Resort Maui.
The self-described ‘Italian hippie’ has a passion for food that started when he was just 7 years old. He had a knack for making pizza at his parents’ restaurant.
He’s since grown to work in fine dining, and will now go head-to-head for the chance to win a $25,000 prize.
Season five of ‘Spring Baking Championship’ will begin on the Food Network starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
