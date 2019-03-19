A Maui chef is hoping to win big on the Food Network

A Maui chef is hoping to win big on the Food Network
Menicucci, far left, is seen with the chefs of this season's competition. (Zack Smith/Food Network)
By HNN Staff | March 18, 2019 at 4:11 PM HST - Updated March 18 at 4:11 PM

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Maui pastry chef is hoping to wow the judges on a popular Food Network show.

Chef Riccardo Menicucci is taking on nine other bakers in the ‘Spring Baking Challenge’.

Menicucci works at the Four Seasons Resort Maui.

The self-described ‘Italian hippie’ has a passion for food that started when he was just 7 years old. He had a knack for making pizza at his parents’ restaurant.

He’s since grown to work in fine dining, and will now go head-to-head for the chance to win a $25,000 prize.

Season five of ‘Spring Baking Championship’ will begin on the Food Network starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.