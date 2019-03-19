Maui Brewing Company employee injured in 55-gallon drum explosion

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -One person was taken to a Maui hospital after suffering injuries while trying to open an 55-gallon drum Monday.
Maui officials say the Maui Brewing Company employee was using a plasma cutter to open the drum that once held rubbing alcohol.
The drum then exploded, causing the worker to suffer injuries to his face and forearm. Firefighters, medics and hazmat crews responded.
The man was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Maui fire officials confirm the victim was conscious and alert when AMR transported him to Maui Memorial.
No other details were immediately available.
This story may be updated.
