Local Connection: New Zealand Shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The slaughter of 50 people in two New Zealand mosques during Friday prayers was a horrible, cowardly act.
There have been multiple similar attacks in Muslim, Christian and Jewish places of worship. And there likely will be more.
It’s gotten so people around the world are going to church looking over their shoulder and counting the distance to the nearest exit.
These killers are provoked by a combination of madness and ideology.
Last week, it was the call for white supremacy, which is not all that different from the ISIS call for a world caliphate.
We cannot head off every fanatic with an automatic weapon.
But each of us can develop an active intolerance for hateful and divisive speech that dehumanizes or devalues any person or group.
Let's defend ourselves and our brothers and sisters – by not forgetting that hatred is contagious.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.